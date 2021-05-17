Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Bellevue dad facing homicide charges after his two children found dead
Emily, 5, and Teddy Price, 3, shown here with their mother, Mary Nielsen, were found dead...
‘They were beautiful’: Friend of the mother of children found dead in Bellevue speaks out
Omaha Police: Man shot dead by officers after incident with gun
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larson.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building
FILE - From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise,...
GOP Leader McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the...
Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security
A significant crack was found in the 1-40 bridge over the Mississippi River that connects...
Inspector who overlooked I-40 bridge crack in 2019 fired