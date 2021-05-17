Advertisement

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment.

About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.

Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines, and the evacuation order was in effect Monday. The west end of the town had been evacuated.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had been damaged underneath part of the train.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Bellevue dad facing homicide charges after his two children found dead
Emily, 5, and Teddy Price, 3, shown here with their mother, Mary Nielsen, were found dead...
‘They were beautiful’: Friend of the mother of children found dead in Bellevue speaks out
Omaha Police: Man shot dead by officers after incident with gun
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larson.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another damp day thanks to drizzle & showers, warmer days ahead
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sports fans in the Omaha metro start to ditch masks
Massive pile of old tires Alvo, Nebraska puts residents on edge
Missing 11-year-old - 10 pm
Missing 11-year-old - 10 pm