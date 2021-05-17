David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers tonight with more rain chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and patchy drizzle gave way to some drier weather this afternoon as temperatures slowly warmed to around 70 degrees. We even managed a few peeks of sunshine before spotty showers redeveloped after 4pm. We will continue to see a few light showers around the metro this evening, with an isolated rumble of thunder across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa where temperatures are slightly warmer. Showers should fade overnight, but patchy drizzle may continue into Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain mild, with lows only falling to around 60 degrees.

After some morning drizzle, spotty showers likely return Tuesday afternoon. Rain will not be constant, and rainfall amounts will likely be on the lighter side. However, do not expect the entire day to be dry with the highest rain chances coming during the early morning and late afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Tuesday rain chances (WOWT)

We warm even more on Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s, but that may lead to more scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Showers and a few storms likely linger into Thursday as well, especially in the morning. We may dry out a bit by Thursday afternoon, highs once again in the middle 70s.

Things start to heat up by the end of the week, temperatures jump into the 80s on Friday. The warmer weather likely sticks around into the weekend and next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day. Unfortunately, we don’t completely shake off rain chances, with a few storms possible each day. At this time, rain chances remain scattered and no one day looks like a washout.

