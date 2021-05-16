Advertisement

Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A truck driver who stopped a high-speed chase with his big rig said his insurance company won’t pay for the damage to his vehicle.

The crash that ended the dangerous, hourslong pursuit in California was captured on camera last month.

“I saw what happened and I took the decision to stop it, because if I didn’t, this person could have killed someone,” said truck driver Ahmed Shaaban.

Shaaban said if he had to, he would do it all again, even though law enforcement says to never get involved.

On April 6, he had been tracking the wild pursuit.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a driver believed at the time to be a person of interest in a murder investigation.

The driver led deputies to northern San Diego County, back into the Inland Empire, and eventually into Pomona.

That’s where Shaaban said he moved his truck into the driver’s path, never thinking they would crash.

“Either way, I know I did the right thing,” Shaaban said. “I don’t regret my decision.”

But because of that move, his insurance company is denying his $22,000 claim to repair his truck.

The insurance company did not respond to a request for comment, but in a letter the company called Shaaban’s actions “deliberate,” saying it “must deny any and all liability for the loss.”

“I’m just kind of shocked from the reaction,” Shaaban said.

For now, he’s out of work until his truck is repaired and he can begin making deliveries again, and he said the bills are adding up.

“It’s racking up on me really hard and really fast,” he said. “I’m kind of stuck here.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover Shaaban’s expenses has raised more than $88,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israeli strikes hit Gaza tunnels as diplomats work for truce
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal
Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing AP and Al Jazeera offices, among others....
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike that destroyed its Gaza office