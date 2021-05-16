Advertisement

Tax Day deadline is Monday May 17

Tax preparers in Omaha metro expect additional extensions
(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By John Chapman
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It might be a long weekend for people who have yet to file their 2020 income taxes. The feds gave us an extension this year and those individual income tax forms should be on their way to the federal government on Monday.

Tax preparers are busy working on forms at O’Hare Tax and Financial Services. Many people have been putting off filing their federal returns even though they had an extra month to do so.

The preparers say if you’re still not ready to file by Monday’s deadline, you can buy more time to send in your federal tax forms.

“You can do an additional extension until October 15th and we see plenty of those, lots of those. It does not extend the time to pay. If you owe, they’re still going to charge interest after May 17th. You pay a little bit less if you file the extension,” said Michael O’Hare.

The State of Nebraska also extended its tax deadline to May 17.

Taxpayers in Iowa have even more time to file their state forms. The Iowa Department of Revenue has extended the filing deadline to June 1st for 2020 individual state income tax returns.

“Either file by Monday the 17th or file an extension, and if you owe money, try and pay as much as you can with the extension,” said Michael.

O’Hare says he does 100 to 200 extensions.

