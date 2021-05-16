Advertisement

Omaha’s youth ages 12-15 get vaccinated in church

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People of all ages are at the Morning Star Baptist Church in North Omaha getting their vaccine. But now, an even younger crowd is inside the building getting their shot.

In Douglas County, people 12 years and older are able to get their COVID vaccine. Terrill Maxwell, who is with the Morning Star Baptist Church, says it gives more opportunity to the younger crowd.

“It opens up just the window for school-age children, for summer camps, for those who come to your home,” said Terrill.

Like many students, 15-year-old Izzy Montanez hasn’t been able to interact with her classmates as much this school year. Now that she has her shot, she’s excited to be able to meet up with her friends more often.

“It feels great because we’re always talking about oh when everything goes back to normal, we’re all going to be able to hang out, and now that we can get the vaccine, it’s going to be a lot more easier to plan things out to hang out,” said Lizzy.

Lizzy’s mom, Lucy, is proud that her kids got the shot and is ready to have family gatherings again.

“We have a big family so it’s great everybody is able to get the vaccination. We are able to get together as one and celebrate,” said Lucy.

Not only did the younger crowd get their vaccine at the church, but so did people of all ages. Tracy Bishop felt comfortable getting her shot at a place she is familiar with.

“I wasn’t going to get the shot at all. When I seen it on tv and it’s happening at the church I was raised in, I knew it was my ticket to come in and get my shot,” said Tracy.

