Omaha organziation celebrates Malcolm X’s birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On what would have been Malcolm X’s 96th birthday, the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation is working to educate the community on his legacy.

Audri Edmonds is the guest supervisor at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. The anniversary of the civil rights icon’s birthday is coming up next week on Wednesday, May 19.

So Edmonds is spending the weekend giving tours of the site of Malcolm X’s childhood home to the community.

“Malcolm was not only born here but he spent a large part of his childhood here. We have this memorial center, we are sitting on 18 acres to acknowledge a beacon of humanity. It’s very important,” said Audri.

The memorial foundation kicked the weekend off with a documentary viewing and a candlelight vigil on Friday night. Saturday and Sunday are all about the small group tours.

Edmonds says having this spot is vital to the community.

“Historically it means a lot. We have a lot of gentrification going on in the North Omaha area so to be able to say that this is here and we are thriving and a beacon in the community is very important in these times,” said Audri.

Edmonds says right now, it’s critical to spread a message of hope. She says she wants the tours here to do just that.

“Especially for the Black community. In these times, these troubling times, hope is very waning. So we are happy to say we are here, we have a future,” said Audri.

Those education tours will continue throughout the day on Sunday.

