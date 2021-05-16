Mallory’s Sunday Forecast - Widespread showers and a few storms with cooler temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful day Saturday, we’re tracking a soggier Sunday and a more active pattern heading into the workweek.

Sunday started with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles around early. Showers and isolated storms are moving in from the southwest, arriving in the Omaha Metro during the 8 o’clock hour. Temperatures are starting off in the upper-50s and lower-60s, with highs likely topping out in the mid to upper-60s for most.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday (WOWT)

Our best chance at some dry time is looking to be mid to late-afternoon into the early evening hours. However, spotty rain chances do remain in the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap otherwise.

While our severe weather threat remains low in the days to come, a few stronger storms aren’t out of the question closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. We’ll be keeping an eye on it!

A few stronger storms possible SW of the Omaha Metro Sunday (WOWT)

Rain coverage becomes more isolated Monday, though a few morning showers and afternoon thundershowers remain possible. Our next best surge of moisture arrives Wednesday into Thursday morning, before we dry out a bit for Friday and Saturday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs this week will warm despite the active pattern, with highs in the 70s through Thursday, and lower-80s likely Friday and Saturday.

