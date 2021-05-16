Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Many more rain chances on the way this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles around early. Showers and isolated storms moved in from the southwest, arriving in the Omaha Metro during the 8 o’clock hour. Temperatures started off in the upper-50s and lower-60s and didn’t budge much throughout the day due to cloud cover and lingering moisture.

The greatest coverage of rain fell along the I-80 corridor and areas to the south. By the early evening, showers had moved east into western Iowa and northwestern Missouri. Here, spotty showers remain possible through the evening, with a few storms closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, with the chance for patchy fog and a few lingering showers. Lows will drop a few degrees, back into the 50s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Rain coverage becomes more isolated Monday, though a few morning showers and afternoon thundershowers remain possible. Our next best surge of moisture arrives Wednesday into Thursday morning, before we dry out a bit for Friday and the first half of Saturday.

7-day rainfall potential
7-day rainfall potential(WOWT)

Highs this week will warm despite the active pattern, with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, and lower-80s likely Friday and Saturday.

Keep track of the radar today and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

