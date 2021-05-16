Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts tweaks new rules requiring media credentials

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has tweaked his new policy requiring news outlets to apply for access to his press conferences, but media groups are still questioning the rules.

Ricketts’ spokesman Taylor Gage defended the credentialing system as fair. Media of Nebraska represents the state’s newspapers and broadcast outlets.

It says the new form is an improvement over the original one released a month ago, but the group still has reservations about some of the questions. That includes one asking if a journalist also writes editorials.

RELATED: ACLU of Nebraska joins criticism of governor’s media access rules

The new credential system was created after the governor’s office was criticized for excluding a reporter from an Omaha-based news website from press conferences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Family-run farm going out of business amid pandemic
Iowa family-run dairy farm closing doors after fight through pandemic
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital