Four teams remain after boys and girls Class A soccer semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Class A state soccer semifinals took place on Saturday at Morrison Stadium on Creighton’s campus.

Four teams remain and will compete for state titles next week.

For the girls:

Gretna and Lincoln East went to a shootout tied at 1, the Dragons won and advances.

Millard North beat Marian 2-1.

Millard North had to beat Gretna in a shootout in their district final to advance to the state tournament as an 8th seed. After taking down top-seed Lincoln Southwest and Marian, the Mustangs will get a rematch against the Dragons in the state championship game.

For the boys:

Omaha South advanced passed Gretna by a final of 3-1.

Lincoln Southwest stayed perfect by taking down Creighton Prep 1-0.

The state title games for Class A are on Tuesday night.

The girls play at 5:00 p.m. The boys will follow at 8:00 p.m.

