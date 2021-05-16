Four teams remain after boys and girls Class A soccer semifinals
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Class A state soccer semifinals took place on Saturday at Morrison Stadium on Creighton’s campus.
Four teams remain and will compete for state titles next week.
For the girls:
- Gretna and Lincoln East went to a shootout tied at 1, the Dragons won and advances.
- Millard North beat Marian 2-1.
Millard North had to beat Gretna in a shootout in their district final to advance to the state tournament as an 8th seed. After taking down top-seed Lincoln Southwest and Marian, the Mustangs will get a rematch against the Dragons in the state championship game.
For the boys:
- Omaha South advanced passed Gretna by a final of 3-1.
- Lincoln Southwest stayed perfect by taking down Creighton Prep 1-0.
The state title games for Class A are on Tuesday night.
The girls play at 5:00 p.m. The boys will follow at 8:00 p.m.
