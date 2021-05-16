Class A and B state baseball begins on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both the Class A and Class B state baseball tournaments began on Saturday.

Class A games were played in Lincoln at Den Hartog Field and Sherman Field. The games will now move to Haymarket Park.

All of Class B is being played at Werner Park in Papillion.

In Class A:

Millard South beat Columbus 2-1

Bellevue West shutout Archbishop Bergan 1-0

Millard West advanced over Papio South 6-2

Lincoln East handled Lincoln Southwest 8-1

On Monday, Millard South plays Millard West and Bellevue West plays Lincoln East.

in Class B:

Beatrice upset Hastings 3-1

Ralston took down Elkhorn 3-2

Skutt’s offense exploded against Central City/Fullerton/Centura in a 14-4 win

Norris beat Bennington in extra innings by a final of 3-2.

Beatrice and Ralston will play each other at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

