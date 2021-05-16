Class A and B state baseball begins on Saturday
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both the Class A and Class B state baseball tournaments began on Saturday.
Class A games were played in Lincoln at Den Hartog Field and Sherman Field. The games will now move to Haymarket Park.
All of Class B is being played at Werner Park in Papillion.
In Class A:
- Millard South beat Columbus 2-1
- Bellevue West shutout Archbishop Bergan 1-0
- Millard West advanced over Papio South 6-2
- Lincoln East handled Lincoln Southwest 8-1
On Monday, Millard South plays Millard West and Bellevue West plays Lincoln East.
in Class B:
- Beatrice upset Hastings 3-1
- Ralston took down Elkhorn 3-2
- Skutt’s offense exploded against Central City/Fullerton/Centura in a 14-4 win
- Norris beat Bennington in extra innings by a final of 3-2.
Beatrice and Ralston will play each other at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
