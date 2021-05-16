Advertisement

Class A and B state baseball begins on Saturday

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both the Class A and Class B state baseball tournaments began on Saturday.

Class A games were played in Lincoln at Den Hartog Field and Sherman Field. The games will now move to Haymarket Park.

All of Class B is being played at Werner Park in Papillion.

In Class A:

  • Millard South beat Columbus 2-1
  • Bellevue West shutout Archbishop Bergan 1-0
  • Millard West advanced over Papio South 6-2
  • Lincoln East handled Lincoln Southwest 8-1

On Monday, Millard South plays Millard West and Bellevue West plays Lincoln East.

in Class B:

  • Beatrice upset Hastings 3-1
  • Ralston took down Elkhorn 3-2
  • Skutt’s offense exploded against Central City/Fullerton/Centura in a 14-4 win
  • Norris beat Bennington in extra innings by a final of 3-2.

Beatrice and Ralston will play each other at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

