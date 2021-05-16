Advertisement

Cedar Rapids tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

(Maureen Usher)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has long been known for its lush, leafy neighborhoods.

But it took only 45 minutes last summer for a rare storm called a derecho to plow through the city with 140 mph winds and leave behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines, and twisted signs. It took weeks for power to be restored to everyone.

Repairs still continue on homes and businesses, but the city is largely back to normal, except for the trees.

Now, city officials, businesses, and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Family-run farm going out of business amid pandemic
Iowa family-run dairy farm closing doors after fight through pandemic
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital