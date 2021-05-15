Saturday May 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County offers two vaccine clinics

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County Heath offers two vaccine clinics

The Douglas County Health Department is offering two vaccine clinics today. The first is Miracle Hills Plaza at 114th & Dodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The other clinic is at Morning Star Baptist from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MCC will have a vaccination clinic next Saturday

The Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can register on-site at the clinic and no ID is required. A parent has to be present at the clinic with teens eligible for the vaccine, which are those between 12-18.

“Our goal is to make this essential service available for the most at-risk and underserved in our inner-city area,” said Pastor Joy of Metropolitan Community Church-Omaha.

By collaborating with houses of worship, we can reach families who have missed other efforts to vaccinate. We are happy to have community partners,” said Kerry Kernen, Division Chief of Community Health, Nutrition, and Clinical Services with the Douglas County Health Department.

This wellness initiative is partnered with TotalWellness Health and the Douglas County Health Department.

Hy-Vee, NFM maintaining mask requirements — for now

A spokeswoman for the Hy-Vee grocery chain told 6 News on Friday that the company was evaluating its protocols in light of Thursday’s updated mask guidance from the CDC.

“We are maintaining status quo for now as we make additional decisions,” the spokeswoman said.

A Nebraska Furniture Mart spokesman said Friday that they also had not yet updated their mask policy.

Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart update mask policies

A Costco spokeswoman told 6 News on Friday that, according to corporate policy, stores located in cities or states with mask mandates or ordinances would continue to require guests, including children ages 2 and older, at those locations to wear masks.

“If a member or guest has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield,” according to a corporate policy passed along by the spokeswoman.

Those stores located in places without mask laws will not require them — except in healthcare settings, such as pharmacies and optical centers — nor will they ask for proof of vaccination, the policy states.

“Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield,” the policy states.

Trader Joe’s and Walmart have stated that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in their stores.

Nebraska Corrections relaxes visitor restrictions

The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Friday said it was preparing to allow visitors back into the facility.

Starting next Friday, May 21, NDCS will allow up to three visitors at a time, including children. Volunteers will also be able to resume inmate programs and worship services, according to a news release.

“Visitors will still need to pre-register on the NDCS website for a day and time slot, based on the facility they wish to visit, and there are still restrictions in place in terms of maintaining social distancing, limiting physical contact and not sharing food or drinks,” Director Scott Frakes said in the release.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents — including youth ages 12 and older — are offered walk-in or by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center. This location has been designated as a site for youth vaccinations. (Minors who wish to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian in order to obtain the shot.)

North Omaha churches

Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

Around Omaha

DRIVE-THROUGH YOUTH CLINIC: Children’s Hospital is opening a drive-through clinic to get youth ages 12-16 their COVID-19 vaccinations. Those wanting to schedule a vaccination there should call their Children’s Physicians pediatrician; or call 402-955-SHOT. Appointments will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

