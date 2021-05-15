Advertisement

Police: 1 man dead, 2 women injured in Iowa shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - One man is dead and two women were injured in an early morning shooting in Waterloo, Iowa.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like eight to 10 gunshots followed by yelling around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that when officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the women’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. One woman went to the hospital by ambulance and the other arrived by private vehicle.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available.

