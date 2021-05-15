Advertisement

Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident

By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - A passenger in a car that crashed off a bridge in Ankeny, Iowa, has been critically injured.

The Des Moines Register reports the driver lost control of the car, went through the bridge railing, and into a ditch Friday evening. Lt. Ryan Evans of Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the railing broke through the windshield and impaled the passenger in the torso.

Their identities were not released. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Family-run farm going out of business amid pandemic
Iowa family-run dairy farm closing doors after fight through pandemic
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital