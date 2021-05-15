Omaha Police arrest suspect in April 2020 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a homicide.

Late Friday night, Anthony Triplett, 31, was identified as a suspect in the death of Ebony King by homicide detectives. Triplett was booked into Douglas County on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Officers found 37-year-old King dead near 25th and Hartman on April 15, 2020. The Omaha Fire Department was first on the scene and OPD was called for CPR in progress.

The Gang Unit Detectives arrested Triplett without incident.

