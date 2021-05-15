Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest suspect in April 2020 homicide

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in a homicide.

Late Friday night, Anthony Triplett, 31, was identified as a suspect in the death of Ebony King by homicide detectives. Triplett was booked into Douglas County on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Officers found 37-year-old King dead near 25th and Hartman on April 15, 2020. The Omaha Fire Department was first on the scene and OPD was called for CPR in progress.

The Gang Unit Detectives arrested Triplett without incident.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Family-run farm going out of business amid pandemic
Iowa family-run dairy farm closing doors after fight through pandemic
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital