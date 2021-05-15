Advertisement

Mavericks come up short in their first ever trip to the Summit Tournament final

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (WOWT) - In its first ever trip to the Summit League Tournament final, the Omaha Mavericks softball team came up short in its bid for a trip to the NCAA tournament against South Dakota State.

It was a double-elimination format with two games played.

The Jackrabbits shutout the Mavs in game one by a final of 9-0.

In game two, Omaha trailed 4-0 late.

In the 6th inning, a two-run homer by Jamie White cut the lead in half at 4-2.

At the end of the 7th, Izzy Eltze came to the plate as the go-ahead run with two runners on and two outs.

A great catch robbed UNO of potentially extending the inning and that ended the game.

South Dakota State won its first Summit League Tournament game 4-2 and will play in the NCAA softball tournament.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

Millard South's baseball team celebrates after a first round win over Columbus in the 2021...
Class A and B state baseball begins on Saturday
The Gretna girls soccer team celebrates after beating Lincoln East in a shootout in the Class A...
Four teams remain after boys and girls Class A soccer semifinals
Source: NET
Huskers fly by Northwestern for series win
Huskers celebrate in the dugout
Huskers move back on top of Big Ten with 12-2 win against Northwestern