Mavericks come up short in their first ever trip to the Summit Tournament final

FARGO, N.D. (WOWT) - In its first ever trip to the Summit League Tournament final, the Omaha Mavericks softball team came up short in its bid for a trip to the NCAA tournament against South Dakota State.

It was a double-elimination format with two games played.

The Jackrabbits shutout the Mavs in game one by a final of 9-0.

In game two, Omaha trailed 4-0 late.

In the 6th inning, a two-run homer by Jamie White cut the lead in half at 4-2.

At the end of the 7th, Izzy Eltze came to the plate as the go-ahead run with two runners on and two outs.

A great catch robbed UNO of potentially extending the inning and that ended the game.

South Dakota State won its first Summit League Tournament game 4-2 and will play in the NCAA softball tournament.

