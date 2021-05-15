Mavericks come up short in their first ever trip to the Summit Tournament final
FARGO, N.D. (WOWT) - In its first ever trip to the Summit League Tournament final, the Omaha Mavericks softball team came up short in its bid for a trip to the NCAA tournament against South Dakota State.
It was a double-elimination format with two games played.
The Jackrabbits shutout the Mavs in game one by a final of 9-0.
In game two, Omaha trailed 4-0 late.
In the 6th inning, a two-run homer by Jamie White cut the lead in half at 4-2.
At the end of the 7th, Izzy Eltze came to the plate as the go-ahead run with two runners on and two outs.
A great catch robbed UNO of potentially extending the inning and that ended the game.
South Dakota State won its first Summit League Tournament game 4-2 and will play in the NCAA softball tournament.
