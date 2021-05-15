Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: May. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Outside of a spotty shower in SW Iowa, we started Saturday dry with more clearing north and more clouds south. Patchy dense fog that had formed in areas north of the Omaha Metro lifted by mid-morning with more sunshine.

Highs in the Metro topped out around 75° under partly sunny skies. Temperatures to the north were warmer due to less cloud cover; temperatures to the south were cooler. With a boundary sinking into northeast Nebraska, we’ll hold another chance for an isolated shower or storm through the evening.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

Clouds increase overnight, with overnight lows back in the 50s. Scattered showers and storms increase in coverage from the west Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures cooler, in the mid to upper-60s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

The active pattern takes us into the workweek. Monday’s rain chance looks spotty, with greater coverage arriving Tuesday through Thursday. However, even with more rain around, temperatures do look to warm into the low to mid-70s.

High-end rainfall potential Saturday night through Thursday afternoon
High-end rainfall potential Saturday night through Thursday afternoon(WOWT)

We’ll round out the week on a warmer and drier note, with highs climbing into the lower-80s.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: ttps://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

