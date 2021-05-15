Advertisement

Huskers fly by Northwestern for series win

By Rex Smith
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska remained atop the Big Ten standings on Saturday with an 11-5 win over Northwestern.

The Huskers were down 5-2, but came soaring back to tie things up and ultimately take the lead in the 7th inning.

They added plenty of insurance runs, including a Luke Roskam solo homer to make it 9-5, as the game finished up.

The Huskers take the series win and it will ultimately become a two-game sweep of the Wildcats.

The two teams were scheduled to play a series finale on Sunday, but Northwestern is fresh off of a program pause due to COVID and is running low on bodies.

Basically, they’ve used all of their available pitchers in two games this weekend.

Nebraska now looks toward important games against Indiana and Ohio State next weekend.

