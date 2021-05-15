Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue neighborhood is on high alert after a home break-in on Mother’s Day. It was all caught on camera.

It was a quiet Mother’s Day evening for Brenda Sims and her sons, they had just taken her out for a nice meal and gone to bed for the night when the unthinkable happened.

”I know they ripped this screen down, and they put their hands on the back of the window and pushed it up,” said Brenda.

Once inside, the suspects disabled her security cameras and stole her laptop and purse. They nabbed the keys to her car and to her son’s that was parked out front.

”We heard the car start, which alerted that it wasn’t me and so I jumped out of bed, come running downstairs, hit the front door, and started screaming at them.”

They didn’t make it far, the car became stuck on the curb.

”The kid went from the driver’s seat, over to the passenger’s seat, ducked, and exited behind the vehicle where he jumped in another car that was sitting here waiting for them.”

According to Bellevue Police, they left in an “unknown make and model black sedan.”

But Sims’ home wasn’t the only one targeted that night, in a video, from across the street shows two people with masks walk straight up to her neighbor’s front door. They tried to open it before heading down the driveway.

In the distance, two other people at Sims’ home walk up to the car that was almost stolen just moments later.

”Everybody’s on high alert. So everybody has their security cameras on, their security lights on. It’s just, we’re a very close community so we’re all going to watch out for each other.”

Right now, no arrests have been made in the case but detectives tell Sims they believe these suspects have been involved in other crimes in the area.

”They do feel that it’s gang-related. And the suspects look a lot like the other people that have done the other activities.”

Sims’ window is still damaged from the break-in but it’s the emotional scars that will take longer to heal.

”We’re just not safe in our own home and we want to feel safe in our own home.”

If you have any information on who the suspects are in the burglary, give Sarpy County Crime Stoppers a call at 402-592-7867.

