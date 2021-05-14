West Omaha bar manager accused of evidence tampering in underage DUI investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The future of The Good Life Sports Bar and Grill is on the rocks after accusations of employees serving minors.

But the problems go much further than that and the city is seeking to revoke the liquor license for their location at 180th and Pacific .

An Omaha Police report shows the first issue involving the bar on Christmas Eve 2020.

In that report, 20-year-old Tyler Sherman and a few other buddies - all too young too drink- went to the bar that day. Sherman’s friends admitted to officers they’d consumed alcohol.

Sherman tells 6-News he was never carded for alcohol, but the bar President and Manager, Chad McMahon, said his bartender told him she did ask to see the group’s IDs and afterward, proceeded to serve them beer.

McMahon said he was out of town that weekend with family and relied on the account of his employee.

A short time later, Omaha Police found Sherman, near 138th & Q, St.

He’d crashed his Black Chevy Impala, speeding at 105 miles per hour, five seconds before the crash, 96mph just before the airbag deployed and narrowly missed hitting a family of four at a stop light.

Sherman’s blood alcohol level was .202, two and a half times the legal limit for drivers of age.

He was arrested for DUI along with aggravated and reckless driving. That landed him one week in jail, a $500 fine, a revoked driver’s license and three broken vertebrae.

Sherman said the decision to drive drunk changed his life. He woke up in the hospital and immediately told his parents he loved them.

He also said his plans to become a plumber have been halted because of his injuries. But he’s not the only one whose life could be changed.

Accusations of evidence tampering could have massive ripple effects on McMahon.

The city attorney’s office said police went to the business with a subpoena to retrieve video evidence. It also states McMahon failed to provide video, then called an IT specialist after OPD left.

An hour later, the bar video was reformatted.

McMahon told 6-News that claim is false and explained he has “high definition cameras that are on a simple rotation and re-record over themselves in a certain time frame.”

He also said he is cooperating with the investigation.

Since the December incident, which McMahon said is the first of its kind in his nine year of business, he has spent nearly $12,000 to have all bartenders retrained on IDs. The female bar tender who reportedly served Sherman and his friends alcohol was also cited and no longer works there.

City councilman Vinny Palermo tells 6-News it’s likely council will recommend McMahon’s liquor license be revoked.

The ultimate decision will be made at the state liquor commission next week.

