USGA announces full exemptions for 2021 U. S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Among 84 players who are fully exempt 12 will be past champions. Including two-time champion Kenny Perry (2013, 2017) plus Olin Browne (2011), Brad Bryant (2007), Roger Chapman (2012), Fred Funk (2009), Bernhard Langer (2010), Jeff Maggert (2015), Colin Montgomerie (2014), Don Pooley (2002), Eduardo Romero (2008), Gene Sauers (2016) and David Toms (2018).

The USGA has also awarded a special exemption to two-time Masters Tournament champion Jose Maria Olazabal, this will be his first U.S. Senior Open. Qualifying will begin May 17th in 27 states.

“The USGA is pleased that the number of entries and worldwide interest in the U.S. Senior Open remains consistently high,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “We are excited to bring senior golf’s most prestigious championship to the City of Omaha and Nebraska for a second time and we look forward to awarding the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy to another worthy champion.”

The United States Golf Association accepted 2,999 entries for the championship that will be played July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club. It’s the third-highest number of entries. The record was set in 2002 with 3,101 applications.

Omaha Country Club will become the seventh course to host the championship twice, the first was in 2013 when Kenny Perry won his first U.S. Senior Open.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.