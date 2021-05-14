Advertisement

USGA announces full exemptions for 2021 U. S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club

Omaha Country Club
Omaha Country Club(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Among 84 players who are fully exempt 12 will be past champions. Including two-time champion Kenny Perry (2013, 2017) plus Olin Browne (2011), Brad Bryant (2007), Roger Chapman (2012), Fred Funk (2009), Bernhard Langer (2010), Jeff Maggert (2015), Colin Montgomerie (2014), Don Pooley (2002), Eduardo Romero (2008), Gene Sauers (2016) and David Toms (2018).

The USGA has also awarded a special exemption to two-time Masters Tournament champion Jose Maria Olazabal, this will be his first U.S. Senior Open. Qualifying will begin May 17th in 27 states.

“The USGA is pleased that the number of entries and worldwide interest in the U.S. Senior Open remains consistently high,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “We are excited to bring senior golf’s most prestigious championship to the City of Omaha and Nebraska for a second time and we look forward to awarding the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy to another worthy champion.”

The United States Golf Association accepted 2,999 entries for the championship that will be played July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club. It’s the third-highest number of entries. The record was set in 2002 with 3,101 applications.

Omaha Country Club will become the seventh course to host the championship twice, the first was in 2013 when Kenny Perry won his first U.S. Senior Open.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION 2021: Councilwoman Melton defeats challenger Sara Kohen; Mayor Stothert wins third term
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Congressman Bacon responds to GOP’s ousting of Rep. Cheney from leadership post
Nebraska legislators halt medical marijuana bill
40 paintball guns stolen from Omaha metro business
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Athlete of the week
Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn’s Chase Smith
Gretna Midfielder
Gretna’s Sarah Weber breaks the Class A single season goal record in a 4-1 win
Morrison Stadium in Omaha
The top seeds advance from an exciting quarterfinal round of boys Class A soccer
Training Camp
3BALL OMAHA is in Los Angeles training for potential Olympic run