Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Showers develop this morning and we struggle to warm all day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few showers on the map very early this morning and more are likely to develop as the morning goes along. Widespread shower chances look to be at their greatest from 9am to noon before they taper off and move east. A shower could linger as late as 3pm in the area.

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

With the clouds and scattered showers, it will be tough to warm all day. That means highs in the 50s are likely for areas near and east of the river. Some 60s are likely west of the river where the rain ends sooner.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

There could be a spotty shower or storm overnight tonight but most of us will likely stay dry. The forecast for Saturday has trended drier and a bit warmer. There is a 20% chance of a few showers or storms very early and again very late Saturday, mainly south of I-80. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies will win out and we’ll get a chance to warm into the mid 70s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is still a 40% chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. That will likely keep us cooler too. I don’t expect all day rain Sunday but you may have to dodge a few rounds of rain if you are outside.

Next week promises to be mild with highs in the 70s most of the week. There will be some rounds of rain moving through too.

