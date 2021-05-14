Nebraska senators OK sports betting, but not on Husker home games

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Sports fans in Nebraska may soon be able to bet legally on nearly all collegiate and professional events, but not on the Huskers when they play at home.

Lawmakers tweaked a gambling regulation bill on Thursday that would allow sports betting, excluding the home games of in-state teams in an effort to pick up enough supportive votes to pass it.

Some lawmakers have said they aren’t comfortable with allowing bets on collegiate teams, arguing that it could put undue pressure on Nebraska’s student-athletes. Other lawmakers say fans are already betting on collegiate teams, and argues that the change makes no sense.

