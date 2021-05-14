Fremont Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has revealed the identity of the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Fremont Police on Friday.

The man is identified as 33-year-old Aaron Schneider. Police announced he later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Fremont Methodist Health hospital.

They say an angry Fremont man shot at officers and they fired back, killing the man. Officers arriving on the scene said the man was “brandishing a firearm” and fired “at least one shot.”

Multiple shots rang out this afternoon in the neighborhood along South Clarmar Avenue.

The evidence placards tell just part of the story from a chaotic and violent scene. Josh Breedman says if it wasn’t for his young daughter, he may have never seen the officer-involved shooting that shook his quiet neighborhood.

”She said, ‘hey dad there’s a bunch of police officers outside’ and so I looked out the window and they were walking up with weapons drawn,” said Josh.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Fremont Police were sent to a home located in the 200 block of South Clarmar Avenue for a call about a man threatening to harm himself.

”You heard em yell ‘stop’ and then a few seconds later you hear a gunshot and then several other shots gunshots which sounds like the officers firing, and the gentleman dropped.”

The officers provided first aid until medics arrived at the scene, the release states. Breedman says he’s never seen anything like it.

“Something I’ll never forget. I saw his family come and talk to the officers and I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now.”

Nebraska State Patrol is heading up the investigation and officials say no officers were hurt during the incident.

