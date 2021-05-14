Advertisement

Democrats investing millions to win in red states like Nebraska

By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no question Nebraska is a “red state”: The governor, two U.S. senators, and three congressman are all Republicans.

While Democrats can celebrate the “blue dot” win in November when Joe Biden won more votes than the Republican incumbent, that — in statewide Nebraska politics — is more the exception than the rule.

So Dems are making a $23-million investment — a first-of-its-kind focus on historically red states by the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

It’s about getting Democrats elected in red states on Election Day, from the big races down to the small one. The first focus is on the 2022 midterm strategies.

It’s called the “Red State Fund.”

Nebraska Democratic Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said it will help with year-round grassroots organizing, candidate recruitment — a campaign infrastructure to win elections.

This money can be used to hire staff and create long-lasting, innovative programs.

“It is true that Demorats are winning at the local level,” Kleeb said. “We have majorities on the city councils and county boards in Omaha and Lincoln. We’re winning locally in mayor’s races in smaller towns, but we have not earned the voters’ trust across the state. That is on our shoulders.”

Kleeb said the National Committee had been centralizing resources and campaign talent, and this will go back to how the party operated in the early 2000s.

The Omaha mayor’s race puts a finer point on this: While it’s nonpartisan, Mayor Stothert is a Republican, and this week, she won a third term by 36 points.

Others in her party called it amazing consdering that when it comes to registered voters in Omaha, Democrats have a 25,000-voter advantage.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

