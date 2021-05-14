Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn’s Chase Smith

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With what Chase Smith endured this season, he would not have been a likely candidate to throw a perfect game. Only the second one in the spring in state history, but Chase doesn’t let things like that matter.

After injuring a hamstring early in the season he went to work on rehab to put himself in a position to help the team at the end of the season. When he first came back the pitcher worked out of the bullpen and then returned to the starting rotation. His second start of the season came against Elkhorn North and after facing the minimum without allowing anybody to reach base, the Antlers went nuts celebrating Chase’s perfect game. 21 up, 21 down with 11 strikeouts.

