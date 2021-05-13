UNO professor: Nebraska unlikely to be affected by gas shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies roughly 45% of fuel to areas on the eastern coast, a shortage of gas has been a major concern nationwide.

Officials announced Thursday that after five days, the pipeline was reopened, and the company paid $5 million in ransom to the hackers.

But images from eastern cities have surfaced, showing long lines at gas stations and people panic-buying gas and filling gas canisters to bring home in case of a shortage. But UNO professor Erin Bass says Nebraska likely won’t feel any impact from the shortages.

“We would say for about every dollar of increase for a barrel of oil, for us consumers we might see about two cents increase for the price we pay at the pump, and so the estimates are that we shouldn’t see more than about a 10 cent increase per gallon on at the pump,” the associate professor of management tells 6 News.

Bass also says that any increase in price at the pump could be due to the season, with Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, gas prices typically fluctuate.

The Colonial Pipeline does not provide fuel to areas of the Midwest, including Nebraska. The probability of Nebraska seeing any shortage of gas is extremely low, she says.

Bass says the bigger concern here is the cyber attack on our nation’s infrastructure. Her hope is that this rings the alarm bells on cybersecurity so in the future, consumers never have to worry about impacts from an event like this again.

