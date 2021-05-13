Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A beautiful day with increasing clouds, rain likely by Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slightly warmer air is what we get to start Thursday but it is still chilly for a while this morning. We’ll be able to make a run at 70 degrees this afternoon even as clouds increase. That will make for a beautiful day for most of us.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Increasing clouds will eventually lead some rain chances in the after after 10pm tonight. They’ll move in from the northwest and likely still be with us in the morning hours Friday. None of the rain will be heavy at all with up to 0.50″ possible by noon Friday before the rain slides east. We’ll then wait for some clearing by Friday afternoon but overall it will be cooler.

Friday Morning Rain (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

While Saturday and Sunday do have rain and storm chances, it will not be a completely washout of a weekend. The 40% chance of rain Saturday will be before 3pm and won’t be very widespread. We should get a chance to warm to near 70 degrees as well.

Sunday’s 40% chance of rain will likely be sometime in the morning or afternoon but it too likely won’t be that widespread or heavy. Keep the weekend plans but be ready to adjust last minute if you get caught under a spotty spring shower!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.