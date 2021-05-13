Resident of Omaha apartment slams management’s response to fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who lives at Tiffany Tower Apartments says the management company has left her in limbo.

“I just don’t feel like they care. It’s just like a punch to the stomach,” Shyanna Clark said. “It just sucks.”

An early Wednesday fire at the highrise at 48th and Chicago streets in Dundee caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, Shyanna Clark, who lives there with her 2-year-old daughter, said the fire made her unit unlivable.

“It’s disgusting in here,” she said. “It’s so hot and humid and moist. It’s just horrible.”

Water was spilling from her living room to her daughter’s bedroom. Parts of the ceiling were buckling.

“At one point, they (OKOmaha, which manages the building) told me to come in and live here with my daughter. They were gonna clean it up,” she said. The had ‘professionals’ in here cleaning up for us to come back and live,” she said. “It just boggles the mind.”

Clark said when she went told the company about her situation, she was told to “pack up my stuff, move it to storage, and kind of ride it out until they came up with a long-term plan.”

Bob Zuber, attorney for OKOmaha Real Estate, said the plan was to take action Thursday.

“The fire department has determined which units are habitual and which units are not,” he said. “The apartments that are not habitual will be vacated and restored.”

Meanwhile, Clark said she wasn’t sure what to do. The Red Cross offered assistance, and she was grateful, but it didn’t help with her long-term problem.

“I don’t know who to reach out to, or where to get the help or whatnot. I am thankful I have my parents to stay with or whatnot,” she said. “But there is only so much help we can get. I mean, eventually, we have to get back out.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.