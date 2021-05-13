Advertisement

Omaha Police: Driver taken to hospital after road rage shooting on Highway 75

By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said a man was shot in a road rage incident on Highway 75 during the Wednesday evening commute.

Officers were called at 5:15 p.m. to Highway 75 and Ames Avenue after a 27-year-old driver reported he had been shot by a man in a black SUV while merging onto the southbound lanes of the highway. The man told police he then drove to Interstate 480 and 24th Street after he was hit by gunfire, according to an OPD release Thursday morning.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire and Rescue, the release states.

OPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP, vist omahacrimestoppers.org, or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app.

