Nebraska State Patrol announces online fingerprinting system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has a new online fingerprinting system that is designed to make the process easier and more efficient, according to a news release from the agency.

The secure system will allow participating agencies to book appointments, provide demographic information and make payments, according to the release. A pilot program reduced the average wait time by 50 percent, which allowed the State Patrol to increase the number of appointments statewide, the agency said.

“Our team has worked hard on this new system, with the goal of making the fingerprinting process easier for our customers in all parts of the state,” said Col. John Bolduc, patrol superintendent. “The positive results of the pilot program are already being duplicated with statewide implementation.”

The patrol provides fingerprinting services for a variety of needs, including adoption, foster care, child care, nursing, concealed handgun permits and more, the agency stated. Anyone in need of the service can visit the State Patrol’s Fingerprint services page to schedule an appointment at any of the six troop area headquarters across the state. In Omaha, services are offered at 4411 S. 108th St.

