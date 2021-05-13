Nebraska prison food worker accused of inmate contact

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska officials said a state prison food service worker has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported late Wednesday in a news release that 38-year-old Nicole Schwab, a food service specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center, was arrested earlier in the day.

The release says Schwab resigned upon her arrest for the felony charge. Officials say Schwab had been employed at the prison since June 1.

