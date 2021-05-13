Advertisement

Nebraska prison food worker accused of inmate contact

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska officials said a state prison food service worker has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported late Wednesday in a news release that 38-year-old Nicole Schwab, a food service specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center, was arrested earlier in the day.

The release says Schwab resigned upon her arrest for the felony charge. Officials say Schwab had been employed at the prison since June 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION 2021: Councilwoman Melton defeats challenger Sara Kohen; Mayor Stothert wins third term
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Congressman Bacon responds to GOP’s ousting of Rep. Cheney from leadership post
40 paintball guns stolen from Omaha metro business
Nebraska legislators halt medical marijuana bill
Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County

Latest News

A fire displaced residents in a Dundee apartment after a fire erupted overnight.
Resident of Omaha apartment slams management’s response to fire
Omaha Police: Driver taken to hospital after road rage shooting on Highway 75
Omaha Everyday: ENT Head and Neck Surgery PC
Omaha Everyday: ENT Head and Neck Surgery PC
Dundee apartment fire aftermath
Resident told Dundee apartment unit livable in aftermath of fire above her