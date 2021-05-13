LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the driver killed in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV near 70th and Cornhusker on Wednesday.

LPD said the driver of the 2014 Ford Flex has been identified as 24-year-old David J. McClain. Police said his mother, 44-year-old Kristie L. Jones, was in the front passenger seat.

Police said Jones was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to police, the Ford Flex collided with a Mack dump truck, which was loaded with aggregate materials weighing approximately 95,000 pounds.

Investigators said according to witnesses, the driver of the Mack truck was westbound on Cornhusker Highway, approaching North 70th Street, on a green traffic light. LPD said the Ford Flex was southbound on North 70th Street, approaching Cornhusker Highway, on a red traffic light.

LPD said the driver of the Mack truck, a 48-year-old man, and multiple witnesses, said that the driver of the Ford Flex ran the red light and pulled out in front of the Mack truck.

According to police, it’s not clear if the Ford Flex intended to go straight or turn right in front of the Mack truck.

LPD said McClain was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factor.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

