Iowa inmate’s death under investigation

Inmate Ronald Harris Brown died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Clarinda Correction Facility,...
Inmate Ronald Harris Brown died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Clarinda Correction Facility, according to Iowa prison officials.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 80-year-old inmate at Iowa’s Clarinda Correctional Facility was pronounced dead Wednesday, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Ronald Harris Brown had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Black Hawk County, according to the release. His sentence began October 31, 1983.

The suspected cause of death was suicide, the release stated. All suspected suicides are investigated by the department.

