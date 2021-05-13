Iowa inmate’s death under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 80-year-old inmate at Iowa’s Clarinda Correctional Facility was pronounced dead Wednesday, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Ronald Harris Brown had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Black Hawk County, according to the release. His sentence began October 31, 1983.

The suspected cause of death was suicide, the release stated. All suspected suicides are investigated by the department.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.