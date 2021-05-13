Advertisement

Iowa eliminates statute of limitations for child sex crimes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has joined more than a dozen other states in eliminating the statute of limitations for several child sex abuse crimes. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

It eliminates the statute of limitations for sex crimes against children under 18, including sexual abuse, incest, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. It does not eliminate the state’s statute of limitations for bringing a civil claim, which gives Iowans up to a year after they turn 18 to file a lawsuit over abuse.

If the abuse was by a counselor, therapist, or school employee, survivors can file claims up to five years after they are no longer enrolled at the school or receiving treatment from the therapist or counselor.

