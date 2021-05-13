Advertisement

Gretna’s Sarah Weber breaks the Class A single season goal record in a 4-1 win

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 47 goals in one season is hard to digest, especially in a 20 game season. In just that short amount of time Sarah Weber has passed Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis who scored 46 goals in 2017. The senior still at least one more opportunity to add to her mark and maybe two if the Dragons can win their semifinal game.

The Dragons advance to that round with a 4-1 win against Kearney in a Class A quarterfinal at Morrison Stadium. Weber scored three goals, the first three for Gretna. The first one came in the first 15 minutes, the second was later in the first half and the final goal was in the second half. The Dragons improve to 19-1 and will face Lincoln East Saturday at 10 a.m.

Weber does much more beyond scoring, she also has 29 assists this season. She will play in college at Nebraska.

