Future of flood-stricken Iowa counties coming into focus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The future of two flood-stricken Iowa counties is coming into focus with state’s economic development authority making stops in both this week.

On Wednesday the team was in Pacific Junction meeting with residents like Dianna Irick, she and her husband were among the first to return to the town after the 2019 flood.

“As soon as we could we were back in we were cleaning up the yard, planting grass doing everything we could as soon as we could to make it look nice,” said Irick, who’s sights are now set on what’s to come for the town, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority helping to guide the way.

“The origin of the town is the railroad,” said David Yocca, a green infrastructure expert. “And the connection of the rail access to agriculture products elsewhere and that’s really part of the future too.”

But not in the typical way, said Yocca. They’ll looking to smaller crops to help make use of a bunch of lots that are going to be left empty as more and more homes get torn down. These are homes bought out by FEMA, which means the town cannot rebuild.

“So there’s emerging markets for both food and agriculture products but also ways to do farming and agriculture land uses that are doing additional things like carbon sequestration and energy crops and other kinds of things,” said Yocca.

“It’s going to take a while but it’s these plans we have to have in place so once they put a year on the floodplain we’re ready to go,” said Mayor Andy Young, adding once FEMA designates the floodplain he believes more investment will come, but until then there’s too much uncertainty.

“I think it’s going to be great,” said Rick Parham, a resident of Pacific Junction. " It will be nice to see it, it’s getting started. They’ve started tearing stuff down and it’s looking better and I think with the next step it will be even greater yet.”

As for Irick, she hopes her home serves as inspiration to others who want to make the town home.

“This is what it can be,” she said. “And there’s so many resources in there and it just seems to not be going fast enough for me.”

But she’s in it for the long haul, confident Pacific Junction will come back stronger. “Because we’re ‘PJ Strong’, said Irick, pointing to her t-shirt. “We certainly will not give up.”

