FBI arrests Arizona man in connection with hoax calls around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI has arrested an Arizona man they believe is responsible for multiple threat calls made to businesses, schools, and government offices around the city about three weeks ago.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp, investigators arrested Andrew Isaac Abrams on Thursday to face federal charges that he transmitted a series of threats April 23. If convicted, he will face — for each count charged — up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years supervised release.

While investigating threats targeting Omaha area schools — including Millard, Elkhorn, and Westside school districts — as well as Union Pacific headquarters and the Douglas County Courthouse, Omaha Police said in April that multiple agencies were looking into reports of “suspicious phone calls threatening violent acts to various locations through the City of Omaha.” OPD said they had determined at that time that the calls were coming from outside Nebraska and were not credible.

“Hoax threats directed at schools and businesses cause fear and put people at risk. It’s not a joke, it’s a crime. Hoax threats disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger,” Eugene Kowel, FBI Omaha special agent in charge, said in the release. “The FBI takes each threat seriously. We will always work along with our law enforcement partners to investigate, identify, and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for hoax threats like this one.”

