David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered showers arrive overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful Spring day across the area after a cool start. Temperatures warmed to near 70 this afternoon thanks to the welcomed sunshine and a south breeze. Clouds will increase this evening as rain showers start to push our way, however, the evening hours will be dry. Temperatures will hold onto the 60s through at least 10pm. Rain chances start to increase after Midnight, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely after 3am. Rain amounts though will likely remain on the lighter side.

Overnight rain potential (WOWT)

We will likely wake up to scattered showers around the area, slowly winding down by midday. Clouds will hang out throughout the day, keeping temperatures on the cooler side. Highs likely only top out in the lower 60s, with some spots potentially stuck in the 50s. The good news is that the cooler weather will not last, as we warm up for the weekend. Trends are drier for Saturday as well, with only a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower. High temperatures should reach the lower to middle 70s with the drier weather. Storm chances will return for Sunday afternoon, though the best chances are again trending a little farther south.

Warmer weather will finally settle in next week, with highs in the mid to even upper 70s nearly every day. Rain chances should shift south for Monday and Tuesday, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. More shower and storm chances will return by Wednesday, lingering through at least Friday. Some pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible, though severe weather risks appear low at this time. Some above-average temperatures will be possible by the end of the week, with highs pushing close to 80 degrees.

