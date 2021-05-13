Advertisement

Child hospitalized after Bellevue house catches fire

By Kevin Westhues
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A 12-year-old Bellevue child was taken to a hospital Wednesday night during a house fire. Firefighters say the child had smoke around the nose suggesting there may have been smoke inhalation.

Crews say the homeowner arrived about the same time as they did saying the child would be the only one home.

They also encountered a challenge. Jack Sypher with the Bellevue Fire Department said, “They started to deploy the water and they heard bangs, poppings in the back believed to be ammo. So they stayed out and did a defensive approach, threw water in there so they got it under control and they made an interior approach to extinguish the fire.”

The fire happened near 21st & Meadow Lake Lane which is southwest of Offutt Air Force Base and across Highway 75. Responding fire crews say they could see the smoke all the way at their station in downtown Bellevue.

