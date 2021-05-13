Bellevue man arrested on drugs and firearms charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man was arrested Wednesday after a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy searched his car and found drugs, a gun and $13,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

George Garcia, 45, was wanted by the Omaha Police Department for shoplifting when a deputy pulled him over at 120th and Fort for racing his vehicle, according to the release. When Garcia’s vehicle was searched, the deputy found a vial of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a .380 handgun and cash, the release stated.

Garcia was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, an Omaha Police Department warrant, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, the release stated.

