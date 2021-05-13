Advertisement

Bellevue man arrested on drugs and firearms charges

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested George Garcia on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested George Garcia on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man was arrested Wednesday after a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy searched his car and found drugs, a gun and $13,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

George Garcia, 45, was wanted by the Omaha Police Department for shoplifting when a deputy pulled him over at 120th and Fort for racing his vehicle, according to the release. When Garcia’s vehicle was searched, the deputy found a vial of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a .380 handgun and cash, the release stated.

Garcia was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, an Omaha Police Department warrant, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, the release stated.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

