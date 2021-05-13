Advertisement

Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center

(KOLN/NDCS)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 40-year-old Armando Lerma is listed as on escape status as of Wednesday evening, after he did not return to CCC-L following his work assignment this evening.

Lerma is 5′11″, 225 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Lerma’s current sentence began back in May of 2020, with a projected release date of November of this year. He was sentenced to three years for drug related charges out of Gage County (marijuana and methamphetamine) as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Lerma has also previously been a convicted felon. If you see him, or know where he is, call 9-1-1.

