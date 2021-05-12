Advertisement

World Food Prize goes to nutrition expert for fish research

This photo provided by World Food Prize shows Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted. On Tuesday, May...
This photo provided by World Food Prize shows Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Thilsted was named this year's recipient of the $250,000 World Food Prize, which was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize researchers who have improved the quality and availability of food. (Finn Thilsted/World Food Prize via AP)(Finn Thilsted | AP)
By DAVID PITT
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A nutrition expert who pioneered innovative ways of raising fish rich in micronutrients and fatty acids and incorporating them into diets in developing countries has won the World Food Prize.

Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, who grew up on the Caribbean island of Trinidad and is a citizen of Denmark, is being recognized for her achievements in pioneering fish-based food systems to improve nutrition, health, and livelihoods for millions around the world.

On Tuesday, she was named this year’s recipient of the $250,000 World Food Prize, which was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize researchers who have improved the quality and availability of food.

The foundation that awards the prize is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke

Latest News

Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County
Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits
ELECTION 2021: Omaha mayor, council race updates
“It’s critical. We have to close for the month so I can get some people hired,” says Elizabeth...
Iowa will end pandemic related unemployment, businesses say it’s not enough to help with hiring crisis