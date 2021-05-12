Advertisement

Wednesday May 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for more information and resources, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.(Associated Press)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County cases update

Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths: a man and a woman older than age 65. The local COVID-19 death toll is now 708.

DCHD also reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, and a total of 71,395 since the start of the pandemic. To date, the county has confirmed 64,402 have recovered from COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, the health department reported that 82 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in local K-12 schools in the past two weeks. Among those, 64 are students and 18 are staff. There are also 158 people quarantined and 258 who are self-monitoring, DCHD reported.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

  • Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118
  • Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106
  • ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114
  • Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

  • CHI Immanuel Medical Center, located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.
  • Methodist Health System, 720 N. 114th St.
  • Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.
  • Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St.
  • Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.
North Omaha churches

Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

Around Omaha

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

  • In Dodge County, the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
  • In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.
  • In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Test Nebraska (Spanish)
Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center...
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Iowa (Spanish)
Coronavirus test
Recent COVID-19 updates
May 11 COVID-19 update
May 10 COVID-19 update
May 7 COVID-19 update
May 6 COVID-19 update
May 5 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert wins third term; four council races close
Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln
“It’s critical. We have to close for the month so I can get some people hired,” says Elizabeth...
Iowa will end pandemic related unemployment, businesses say it’s not enough to help with hiring crisis
Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County

Latest News

FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know