The top seeds advance from an exciting quarterfinal round of boys Class A soccer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the surface, you might think it wasn’t very exciting with the top seeds all moving onto the semifinals but that was not the case. The first day of the state soccer tournament delivered with a great match to wrap up the day. Creighton Prep and Millard South needed all of regulation, all of extra time and a shotoout to decide which team earn a result.

The Junior Jays won the shootout and will play undefeated Lincoln Southwest in the semifinals Saturday. The Jays and Patriots each scored two goals in regulation. Creighton Prep is the four seed, Lincoln Southwest is the one. The Silver hawks beat Grand Island 3-0.

In the top half of the bracket Omaha South fell behind 1-0 to Millard West but rebounded to score the final three goals in a 3-1 victory. The Packers started slow again, something they would like to change Saturday. They will play Gretna after the Dragons beat Lincoln Southeast 5-0.

