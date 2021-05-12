Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Scattered clouds and cool again, more rain likely by the weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day. There could easily be some patchy frost in our northern counties this morning before the sunlight starts to warm us up. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become mostly cloudy this afternoon as we jump into the mid 60s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A spotty shower or isolated storm is possible west of the metro this afternoon. They should be few and far between but could provide a brief shower if one passes over. Light southeast winds at 5-10 mph are expected along with that.

PM Showers Wednesday (WOWT)

Better rain and storm chances roll in late Thursday after a rather pleasant day. Showers and storms will move through the area overnight Thursday night and last through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will generally be a half inch or less from this round. Some late clearing is possible Friday but it likely won’t be enough to help us warm.

Friday AM Rain (WOWT)

More rain and a few storms are likely this weekend but an all weekend washout is not likely. On and off rain is expected Saturday. The morning and evening hours look to have the best chances Sunday. Stay up to date on the forecast as we approach the weekend for the latest timing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.