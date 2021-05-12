Pig farmers in Nebraska see soaring prices amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A pandemic-driven pig shortage could push up the price of people’s pork pretty soon.

It’s the result of an industry crippled by the closure of meatpacking plants and still playing catch-up.

“Baby pigs, three-week-old pigs today are $50. A year ago they were $5 to $7. So a very large difference between last year and this year,” said Bill Luckey, a farmer in Columbus, Nebraska, and member of the National Pork Board.

“Some of the high prices right now would be the fact that there just aren’t as many pigs out there,” said Luckey.

The pandemic tossed the industry into turmoil, forcing some farmers to euthanize their hogs.

“A lot of producers said, ‘Hey what’s our future going to look like?’, and they were afraid that the price decline that we had and the ability to pigs into a packing plant,” said Luckey. “Some of them just got out, or they cut back severely, so consequently we don’t have as many pigs on the market right now.”

As for how long it will take to get caught up and get more pigs out there, Luckey said it’s up in the air.

“When will it change? Who knows it depends how fast producers restock and build herds back up,” said Luckey, noting it’s tough to tell when the consumer may start paying more for pork, but eventually grocery stores will likely push up the price.

“If the price stays up long enough they’ll have to come up too,” said Luckey.

His advice is when people see a good price, pick it up.

“Do like we do,” said Luckey. “Keep your eye on sales and things like that, so we buy all our meat, our pork at the grocery store so we watch what’s happening there too.”

By no means are farmers running away with huge amounts of money this year, the cost of feeding these animals has skyrocketed along with the price of corn and soybeans.

Luckey also noted part of the reason for the price jump is some health issues with some hogs in parts of the nation.

