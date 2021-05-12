Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not unusual to see vehicles cruising through a car lot late at night but two suspects weren’t there to kick the tires.

The pair drove through a well-lit dealership near 144th and Giles in Sarpy County last Tuesday. The 1990s Ford F-150 doesn’t appear to have a front license plate.

The pickup pulls beside another and one occupant gets out to check for unlocked car doors. His face is hard to see but a sheriff’s investigator hopes maybe someone will recognize the suspect’s walk and clothing.

A second suspect can’t be seen jumping into an unlocked trade-in vehicle. The Ford F-250 is stolen and both pickups drive away.

If you have any information about the theft call Sarpy Crimestoppers at 402-593-2288 or submit a form on the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office website.

